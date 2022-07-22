Obituary & Services: Wilma Jean McKinney

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Wilma Jean McKinney (McHargue), 88, of Round Rock, TX peacefully went to be with the Lord the morning of Tuesday, July 19, 2022 with her son, Jeff, and daughter, Janet at her side. Jean was born at home in Spickard, MO to Dewey and Alice (nee Vaughn) McHargue.

She was welcomed with open arms at the pearly gates by her husband of 42 years, Joseph McKinney, her parents, her twin sister Joan and brother Bill.

After graduating from Spickard High School in 1952, Jean moved to Kansas City where she married Joseph McKinney on September 20 that same year. Over the next several years they welcomed, Joel, Janet, John, and Jeff into their family. The McKinneys relocated to Illinois in 1965 and settled in Yorkville, IL in 1966. While there Jean worked as a cafeteria cook at Yorkville High School and later for Metropolitan Life Insurance. She retired to Texas in 1986 and later enjoyed retirement in Cherokee Village, AR. She spent the last 12 years in Texas supported by her children and after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2018 her loving caretakers Vickie Montgomery, Mary Wheeler, and Ashley Cook. She was active in several church families over the years, the most recent being Pursuit Church pastored by Dwight Flenniken.

One highlight of her life was going on a mission trip to Uganda with Pastor Deanna Jones from her church in Arkansas.

In recent years, Jean enjoyed building puzzles, going to Barton Creek Square and Lakeline Malls, taking daily car rides with Janet and Jeff, and going out to eat with Janet, Jeff, and Joel.

Her beautiful smile, devotion to her Savior Jesus Christ, and her love for God gave her a path to glory as she won her battle against Alzheimer’s disease. As Psalm 116:15 promises, “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints.”

She is survived by her children, Joel (Leah) McKinney of Round Rock, TX, Janet McKinney of Round Rock TX, John (Deborah) McKinney of Aurora, IL, and Jeffrey McKinney of Round Rock, TX; her grandchildren Jamie (Julia) McKinney of Nortonville, KS, Christy (Ty) Bandy of Albuquerque, NM, P.J. (Amanda) McKinney of Yorkville, IL, Bradley McKinney of Batavia, IL, Angela (Duane) Gordon of Madison, AL, Scott (Sarah) McKinney of Arlington Heights, IL, Michael (Trisha) Skinner of Austin, TX and Michael (Rose) McKinney of DeSoto, TX; Thirteen great-grandchildren; sister, Jannette Swale of Independence, MO; niece Juanita (Mark) Gemmer of Independence, MO, and numerous loved nieces and nephews, cousins and extended family.

A special thanks to Dr. Christopher Putney, Dr. Grady Bruce, Dr. Drew Greene, Dr. Joseph Meyer, Dr. Saradha Chexal, Dr. Joseph Murphy, Dr. Matthew Anderson, Dr. Melody Vander Straten, Dr. Nichole Smith, Dr. Nilesh Patel, Dr. Peter Hines, Dr. William Stassen, Dr. Thomas Vinson, Lymphedema Specialist Christina Hankins, Texan Pharmacy pharmacist Niral (Nick) Modi, Accent Home Health Nurses, and Physical Therapists, Della Davis at Miracle-Ear, and the St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center staff.

Visitation for Jean will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the First Assembly of God Church, 1107 E. 11th St., Trenton, MO 64683 followed by the funeral service at 10 a.m. Burial will be at the Wild Cemetery in Spickard, MO. following the service. The funeral service will be officiated by Rev. Jeff McKinney, Rev. Stan Jones, and Rev. Dwight Flenniken.

Pallbearers will be P.J. McKinney, Bradley McKinney, Scott McKinney, Michael McKinney, Jamie McKinney, and Malik Gordon.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Wild Cemetery Board, c/o Slater-Neal Funeral Home, 813 Custer Street, Trenton, MO 64683, check payable to Wild Cemetery or the McKinney Cemetery Fund, c/o Farmers Bank, P.O. Box 409, Mercer, MO 64661, check payable to McKinney Cemetery.