The Trenton R-9 School District will hold Preschool and Kindergarten Roundup in April. The event will be at the Trenton R-9 Preschool from April 3rd through 6th.

Children who are three to five years old by August 1st can attend. Information about each child should be brought, including immunization records, a legal birth certificate, and proof of residency.

Make an appointment for the Trenton Preschool and Kindergarten Roundup by calling 660-359-2003.

