The Grundy County Clerk’s Office is seeking election judges for the April 4th election. The judges would watch the polls that day.

Grundy County Clerk Courtney Campbell reports several election judges retired at the end of last year.

Anyone interested in being an election judge should contact the county clerk’s office for more information at 660-359-4040 extension 4.

