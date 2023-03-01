Jamesport man charged with DWI while revoked, property damage and resisting arrest

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Jamesport resident on February 28th on multiple charges after an alleged incident on February 27th.

Twenty-year-old Brenton Lyle Odom has been charged with the felonies of driving while revoked or suspended, first-degree property damage, and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony. He also faces the misdemeanors of making a false report, operating a motor vehicle owned by another knowing the owner of the vehicle had not maintained financial responsibility involving a second or subsequent offense, and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident.

Bond was set at $20,000 cash only. Special conditions include North Missouri Court Services and SCRAM. He is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on March 14th.

Odom is accused of operating a motor vehicle on Highway 6 during a time when his operator’s license was revoked. He reportedly damaged a 2006 Ford Fusion, owned by Grant Hughs, by operating it off the highway, striking several trees, and going down an embankment, causing a total loss.

When Chief Deputy Seth Cox was making an arrest for driving while revoked and property damage, Odom resisted arrest by using physical force in that he pulled his arms away and did not comply with commands. He also reportedly gave false information to Cox that a car was stuck in the mud allegedly for purpose of implicating another crime, namely that a girl was driving and got the car stuck.

Odom is also accused of operating a motor vehicle owned by another on which financial responsibility was not maintained.

The court documents note that Odom was convicted in Grundy County Circuit Court in May 2022 of driving while intoxicated and owner operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and in October 2001 of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. He was convicted in Daviess County Circuit Court in February 2021 of operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and in July 2020 of fishing without a permit.

Odom also pleaded guilty in Grundy County Circuit Court in May 2022 to failure to maintain financial responsibility.

