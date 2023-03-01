Woman charged with first degree murder in Livingston County enters “Not Guilty” plea

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A woman charged with first-degree murder in connection with two hospital patients entered a plea of not guilty in the first of two separate cases on March 1st.

Forty-two-year-old Jennifer Anne Hall waived a reading, and the Livingston County case was continued to March 29th.

A probable cause statement accused Hall of causing the death of 37-year-old David Wesley Harper, who was admitted to the Hedrick Medical Center for bronchitis. He died on March 21st, 2002. Hall was a respiratory therapist and allegedly administered unprescribed pharmaceuticals to Harper.

A jury trial is scheduled for Hall in Clinton County in a second case on a first-degree murder charge. The trial is to start May 15th, and a pretrial conference is scheduled for April 4th.

A probable cause statement says Hall was placed on administrative leave after the death of pneumonia patient Fern Franco on May 18th, 2002. Franco’s body was disinterred, and an autopsy revealed the presence of substances not prescribed to her.

In another case, Hall has been charged in Livingston County with felony filing false documents, stemming from May 12th, 2002. An arraignment is scheduled for March 29th in that case.

