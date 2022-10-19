Trenton Municipal Utilities Committee address multiple issues during Tuesday evening meeting

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Several topics discussed at Tuesday evenings’ meeting of the Trenton Municipal Utilities Committee will advance for consideration by the full Trenton City Council.

One of the topics discussed was a master service agreement for members, including Trenton, of the Missouri Public Utility Alliance which is based in Columbia. In part, the agreement allows members to assist one another during times of major electrical outages, which is similar to a mutual aid agreement utilized by many fire departments.

The committee reviewed the first draft of a lead service line policy including activity initiated by the city and activity taken by a property owner or renter. In general, the property line divides responsibility between the city of Trenton’s right of way and the occupants’ water meter. TMU continues developing an inventory of lead service lines as mandated by the Environmental Protection Agency and is due two years from now.

A discussion was held on what to do if homeowners or renters deny access to water meters in the basements of homes. TMU crews are replacing meters.

Utility director Ron Urton described steps in determining credit for the flushing of rural water lines when done by the Grundy county public water supply district. The water district is the largest purchaser of water from TMU. Urton calculated the production cost at one point seven seven cents (1.77) per cubic foot of water.

TMU department heads and comptroller presented reports.

Councilman Danny Brewer attended the meeting, and Councilman John Dolan and Mayor Linda Crooks were on zoom. Councilman Duane Urich was absent.