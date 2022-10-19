Audio: Judge dismisses Missouri Attorney General’s lawsuit against school board nonprofit

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – A Missouri judge has sided with the Missouri School Boards Association in a lawsuit filed by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office over open records law allegations. Alisa Nelson reports.

A Boone County Judge dismissed the lawsuit Monday. Chuck Hatfield, an attorney representing the Missouri School Boards Association, has said nonprofit associations created by private citizens should not be required to publicly release their work. Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s Office said it requested records about individualized education program recording policies, race-based history education, and guidance to school districts on mask requirements. Schmitt is a Republican running for U.S. Senate. His office could appeal.