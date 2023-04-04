Trenton man charged with child molestation, statutory rape and sodomy with child less than 14 years of age

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Trenton man faces multiple felonies after he allegedly had sexual intercourse with a child who was less than 14 years old. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports 32-year-old Robbie Davis was arrested on April 3rd.

He has been charged with third-degree child molestation, three counts of first-degree statutory rape or attempted rape, and three counts of first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy. He is to be held on no bond and is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on April 28th.

Court documents accuse Davis of touching the breast of the child with his bare hand for the purpose of arousing or gratifying his sexual desire. He is also accused of having sexual intercourse and deviate sexual intercourse with the child multiple times. The alleged incidents happened between August 1st and December 31st, 2020.

