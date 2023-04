Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The “Daddy-Daughter Dance” in Unionville that was canceled on March 31st has been rescheduled.

The event will be held at the Putnam County 4-H Building on April 14th from 6 to 8 pm.

There is no entry fee for the dance, and a light meal will be available.

The Putnam County Health Department and Putnam County Partners in Prevention are hosting the event on April 14th.

