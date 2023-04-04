Food handler training to be offered in Milan

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Sullivan County Health Department will hold food handlers training and wellness lab draws later this month.

The food handlers training will be held at the Milan Community Center on April 17th at 3 pm. The cost of the training is $10.00.

Training can also be completed on the State Food Safety website for a fee of $10.00.

Restaurant owners, food employees, and food retailers are required to attend one class to be in compliance with the Sullivan County Food Ordinance and possess their food handling permits.

Anyone interested in the food handlers training on April 17th must register by April 14th by calling the Sullivan County Health Department at 660-265-4141.

The wellness lab draws will be done at the health department in Milan on April 21st from 8:30 to 10:30 am. Tests to be available include PSA and A1C for $10 each and vitamin D hydroxy for $20.00 The fee for drawing the lab work is $10.00.

There will also be an option on April 21st that includes CBC, CMP, lipid panel, and thyroid screening for $30. The draw fee is already included in that option.

