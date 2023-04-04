Three face felony charges after authorities serve search warrant in Trenton

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Three individuals face charges after the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department and Northwest Missouri Drug Task Force served a search warrant at an apartment complex in Trenton Monday night, April 3rd. The sheriff’s department reports this was after multiple complaints of drug trafficking at one of the apartments.

Fifty-three-year-old Jeffrey Scott Corbin and 54-year-old Lora Diane Hynson, both of Trenton, have each been charged with felonies of delivering a controlled substance, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. The offenses involved methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, LSD, and prescription drugs.

Corbin and Hynson are to be held on no bond. Corbin is in custody at the Grundy County Detention Center, and Hynson is at large.

The third suspect, 56-year-old Jerry Dean Urick of Kansas City, was also taken into custody on unrelated warrants as part of the ongoing investigation. Drug-related charges are pending

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Hynson is asked to call the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department at 660-359-2829. A tip can also be submitted through the Grundy County Sheriff’s app which is available on the Google Play store and Itunes.

Related