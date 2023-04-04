Jennifer Anne Hall enters another “Not Guilty” plea in Clinton County

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A woman charged in connection with the death of hospital patients in Livingston County entered a plea of not guilty in one of two cases on April 4th.

Forty-two-year-old Jennifer Anne Hall waived formal arraignment in Clinton County.

The state was granted leave to file first amended information. The court recused and transferred the matter to the Supreme Court for reassignment. The May 15th jury trial was canceled.

In that case, Hall has been charged with two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and second-degree attempted assault. The case was transferred from Livingston County to Clinton County in October.

Amended court information accuses Hall of causing the death of Fern Franco on March 18th, 2002, and Coval Gann on March 30th, 2002 by administering unprescribed drugs to them. She is also accused of introducing insulin into the breathing treatment apparatus of Norma Pearson on March 6th, 2002.

In another case, Hall has been charged in Livingston County with first-degree murder. She is next scheduled for court in that case on April 12th to set or waive a preliminary hearing.

A probable cause statement accuses Hall of causing the death of David Harper on March 21st, 2002 by allegedly administering unprescribed drugs to him.

