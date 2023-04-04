Grundy County Ambulance, Trenton Fire Department present four with awards recognizing life-saving efforts

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Ambulance and Trenton Fire Department presented four individuals with awards recognizing their life-saving efforts.

Nate Swann, Cole Henderson, Shanna Griffin, and Lathan Croy helped an individual at the Ketcham Community Center in Trenton when he suffered a cardiac arrest. Jenni Croy accepted the award on behalf of her son, Lathan Croy.

The Trenton Fire Department reports that after the person collapsed, the individuals took immediate action, called 911, started CPR, and applied an AED. When the fire department and emergency medical services arrived, they took over CPR, moved the patient to the stretcher, and saw he was still breathing. The person was flown to a cardiac hospital where he received needed care, recovered, and returned home. The name of the person was not released.

The Trenton Fire Department reports CPR saves lives, especially when it is done on a patient immediately. It is noted that 90% of cardiac arrests occur outside of a healthcare facility, and statistics have shown that the earlier CPR is performed, the higher the chances of survival. A person’s chance of survival falls seven to 10 percent for every minute that passes without CPR. Nearly 45% of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest victims survived when bystander CPR was administered immediately.

Anyone who would like more information or to sign up for a CPR class is asked to contact CPR Instructor Derek Hert at the Trenton Fire Department at 660-359-5552.

Related