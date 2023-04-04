Trenton woman arrested after attempting to transport fentanyl into Missouri correctional facility

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Trenton woman faces charges in Pike County after she and another woman allegedly attempted to bring suspected fentanyl into the Northeast Correctional Facility.

The Bowling Green Police Department reports Amy Nguyen was arrested on March 31st along with La Toia Taylor of Saint Louis after an investigation by the Prisons Investigation unit.

Nguyen was charged with delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a correctional facility and first-degree trafficking of drugs. Her bond is $100,000 cash only. Online court information shows an initial appearance in court is scheduled for April 5th.

Taylor was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony. Her bond is also $100,000 cash only.

