Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra seeking funds to support free performances

The Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra is seeking donations to support the nonprofit organization.

Financial contributions allow the group to purchase new music and to rent and insure the Trenton High School Performing Arts Center. Funds are also needed for publicity, printing programs, and mailings. Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra concerts are also free to the public. The group has a Donors Club with multiple levels of giving from $25 to $1,000 or more. Donors Club members will be acknowledged in concert programs.

The Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra’s summer concert will be held in the THS Performing Arts Center on June 17th at 7 pm.

More information on how to donate to the organization can be obtained by contacting Donors Club Chairperson Terri Critten at 660-663-7084.

