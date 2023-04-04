Grundy County Jewett Norris Library to offer Summer Reading Program

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Jewett Norris Library in Trenton will hold the “All Together Now” Summer Reading Program from May 20th through July 21st.

Activities will be held for children, teens, and adults promoting the program. Wednesday activities will be held for children.

Monetary donations are being sought to help the library provide incentives for youth participants for reaching their reading goals. Donations of $50 or any amount will be accepted. The library will also accept items to give as prizes, such as small gifts or toys, coupons, or gift certificates for goods or services.

Businesses who give to the library will have their name appear in publicity for the summer reading program and on the library’s Facebook page unless they wish to stay anonymous.

Contact the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library for more information at 660-359-3577.

