Obituary & Services: Norma Rue (Skinner) Griffin

Norma Rue (Skinner) Griffin, age 88 of Gallatin, MO passed away Sunday evening, April 2, 2023, at Daviess County Nursing and Rehab in Gallatin, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Old Scotland Cemetery in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM, Friday, April 7th, 2023, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM, the evening prior (Thursday) at the funeral home. Friends may call after 9 AM on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services at Old Scotland Cemetery, Jameson, MO. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. (660) 663-2117.

