State Fire Marshal’s Office investigating fire in the former Subway building in Unionville

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire on the north side of the Unionville Square July 23rd.

The Unionville Fire Department reports it was dispatched to the former Subway building about 5:50 that morning. Upon arrival, firefighters found flames coming from the north end of the building.

Missouri Department of Public Safety Communications Director Mike O’Connell reports the building has been vacant for years, and it has no utilities.

The cause of the fire is undetermined. However, he says it is considered suspicious, and it is under criminal investigation. It is believed someone was illegally squatting in the building.

The Unionville Fire Department was at the scene about nine hours and 40 minutes.

Other departments assisting included the Elm, Liberty, and Grant Fire Protection District and the Milan, Green City, and Centerville, Iowa fire departments. The Unionville Fire Department notes there were upwards of 45 firefighters from surrounding departments during the day.

The Centerville Fire Department reports there were no injuries.

Related