Trenton R-9 School District faces $1.2 million dip in assessed valuation

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education will hold a tax rate hearing next month. The hearing will take place at the district office on August 8th at 5:25 PM.

The proposed tax levy for the current tax year is $4.5298 per $100 of assessed valuation. This amount is $0.0609 higher than the previous tax year.

This year’s proposed tax levy includes $3.6298 for the incidental fund and $0.90 for the debt service.

The total adjusted assessed valuation for Trenton R-9 is estimated to be $83,212,822, which is $1,175,225 less than the prior tax year.

The total assessed valuation includes $55,533,959 for real estate and $27,628,863 for personal property. Additionally, there is $219,237 accounted for in new construction and improvements in the assessed valuation.

Assuming 100% collection, the amount of property tax revenues budgeted is $3,020,442. This represents an increase of $8,717 from the calculated property tax revenue amount in the prior year.

Related