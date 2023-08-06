Obituary & Services: Jonell Sutherland

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Jonell Sutherland, 84, passed away on Thursday, August 3, 2023, in Olathe, Kansas, from complications brought on by dementia. Jonell was born on Oct. 26, 1938, to Manley Salmon and Leta (Haggler) Salmon.

Jonell was a graduate of Bethany High School, class of 1956, and was the salutatorian for her class. She graduated from the Registered Nursing Program at Research Hospital in Kansas City, where she worked as a pediatric nurse. Her favorite pastimes included gardening, baking, sewing, and watching BBC dramas. Jonell had a deep love for animals, especially long-haired dachshunds.

Jonell was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Ned Sutherland, who passed away in 2006; her parents; her sister, Nina Jean Read of Coffey, Mo.; and brother, Carroll Lee Salmon of Bethany, Mo. She is survived by her sisters, Karen Hamilton of Fort Scott, Ark., and Greta Pierce of Lamoni, Iowa.

Jonell was a loving mother to five children and two stepsons, all of whom survive her: Beckie (Tim) Sutherland Borah of Covington, Ky.; Nell (Robert) Schweiger of Shawnee, Kan.; David (Tanya) Sutherland of Overland Park, Kan.; Anne (Jeff) Heidel of Wichita, Kan.; Chris Sutherland of Kansas City, MO; stepsons Herbert Sutherland of Colorado and Fred Sutherland of Texas; grandchildren Andrew Borah, Peter Borah, Katherine Gannon, Samantha Gannon, Robert Schweiger Jr., MaryAnn McNeal, Nathan Schweiger, Zoe Schweiger, Cale Sutherland, Emma Maynard, Matt Hassler, Jacob Hassler, Jaron Steinman, Holly Neff, Sidney Sutherland, Alexandra Sutherland, Devin Sutherland, Sophia Sutherland, and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, August 10, at Roberson Funeral Home in Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and/or the First United Methodist Church of Bethany in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

