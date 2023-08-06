Main Street Chillicothe earns accreditation for meeting rigorous performance standards

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Main Street Chillicothe has been designated as an Accredited Main Street America™ program for meeting rigorous performance standards. Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of Accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach™.

“We are very proud to acknowledge this year’s 862 Accredited Main Street America programs and their steadfast dedication to nurturing economically and culturally vibrant downtown districts,” said Hannah White, Interim President & CEO of Main Street America. “The increase in the size and impact of our network speaks volumes about the power of the Main Street movement to respond to the needs of local communities and drive innovative solutions.”

In 2022, Main Street America programs generated $6.2 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 7,657 net new businesses, facilitated the creation of 29,174 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 10,688 historic buildings, and leveraged 1,528,535 volunteer hours. On average, for every dollar a Main Street program spent to support its operations, it generated $24.07 of new investment back into its downtown communities.

Collectively, 2 million people live or work within the boundaries of designated Main Street America districts. An estimated workforce of 1.1 million people contributes their skills and expertise to advancing the missions of these historic downtowns and commercial corridors.

Main Street Chillicothe’s performance is annually evaluated by the Missouri Main Street Connection, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify local programs that meet rigorous national performance standards. To qualify for Accreditation status, communities must meet a set of rigorous standards that include commitments to building grassroots revitalization programs, fostering strong public-private partnerships, nurturing economic opportunities for small businesses and entrepreneurs, and actively preserving historic places, spaces, and cultural assets.

The purpose of Main Street Chillicothe is to enhance the vitality of the downtown by preserving its architectural, commercial, and cultural heritage; encouraging education and community awareness of resources available to property and business owners; stimulating economic development through its design, economic vitality, and organization committees; and promoting Chillicothe as an attractive city in which to shop, dine, work, live, and be entertained.

As a Missouri Main Street Accredited program, Main Street Chillicothe is a recognized, leading program among the state network of more than 48 districts and communities that share both a commitment to creating high-quality places and to building stronger communities through preservation-based economic development.

Main Street America leads a movement committed to strengthening communities through preservation-based economic development in older and historic downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts. For more than 40 years, Main Street America has provided a practical, adaptable, and impactful framework for community-driven, comprehensive revitalization through the Main Street Approach™.

