Art’s Alive showcases fine arts at North Central Missouri Fair

The North Central Missouri Fair was alive with color and creativity this past week as Art’s Alive presented its Fine Arts Show. With 55 entries spanning three categories, the exhibit aimed to encourage area artists, both junior and adult, to display their talents for public appreciation.

The diverse range of entries included paintings, drawings, and photographs. The painting titled “Holy Light” was awarded “Best in Show,” while “Swan Valley,” another painting, clinched the “People’s Choice” award. Both masterpieces were the work of Mary Ann Janson from Cameron.

Approximately 214 art enthusiasts made their way to the Fine Arts Building at the fairgrounds. Terry Toms, the chairman of the fine art show for Art’s Alive, expressed gratitude to all participants and the out-of-town judges who evaluated the exhibits. A special acknowledgment was given to Reverend Dan and Carol Wilford for generously providing the prize premiums for the event.

