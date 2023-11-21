Obituary & Services: Donald Joseph Tomasek

Donald Joseph Tomasek, aged 81, a long-time resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away at his home on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Columban Catholic Church in Chillicothe on Friday, November 24, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. Prior to the mass, a Parish Rosary will be recited at the same location on Friday, November 24, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Additionally, a visitation for friends and family is scheduled at St. Columban Catholic Church from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on the same day. Friends are welcome to pay their respects at Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

The inurnment will take place at St. Columban Catholic Cemetery in Chillicothe. In lieu of traditional floral tributes, memorial contributions are encouraged to be made to Bishop Hogan Memorial School and/or St. Columban Catholic Church. Donations can be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.