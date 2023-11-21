Obituary & Services: Eldon Robert “Boo” Peterie

Eldon Robert “Boo” Peterie, age 94, a lifelong resident of Laredo, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cameron, Missouri.

Eldon was born the son of Roy and Stella (Groves) Peterie on April 12, 1929, in Laredo, Missouri. He was a United States Army veteran and served during the Korean War. He was a double Purple Heart recipient. Eldon was united in marriage to Betty Barnett on August 29, 1953, in Laredo, Missouri. She preceded him in death on June 18, 2019. Eldon worked as a self-employed bricklayer. He was a member of the Laredo Baptist Church and the Missouri State Trappers Association. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and trapper.

Survivors include his two sons, Kerry Peterie (Cindy) of Chula, Missouri, and Mike Peterie (Bert) of Laredo, Missouri; one daughter, Lora Jackson (Les) of Trenton, Missouri; four grandchildren, Erica Blue (Donald) of Chillicothe, Missouri, Lisa Dannar (Jeremy) of Kansas City, Missouri, Logan Jackson (Meagan) of Columbia, Missouri, and Tyler Jackson (Dani) of St. Louis, Missouri; seven great-grandchildren, Henley, Hattie, Jacob, and Eleanor Jackson, and Owen, Kylie, and Harper Dannar.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty; three brothers, Leroy “Pete” Peterie, Claude Peterie, and John Bennett; and four sisters, Marie Swan, Ilene Lee, Doris Manning, and Gracie Tomac.

Funeral services will be held at the Laredo Christian Church in Laredo, Missouri, on Friday, November 24, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Laredo Christian Church in Laredo, Missouri, on Friday, November 24, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. until service time. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home in Laredo, Missouri, on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Burial will be at Richardson Cemetery in Laredo, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Richardson Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

