Chillicothe police successfully end high-speed chase with arrest of burglary suspect

Chillicothe police apprehended a suspect on Monday following a series of burglaries and the theft of a vehicle. The incident began early Monday morning, around 8:12 am, in the 1300 block of North Washington Street.

Police spotted the stolen vehicle within Chillicothe city limits shortly before 8:55 am. The driver, in an attempt to evade law enforcement, allegedly failed to yield and caused damage to multiple properties. A high-speed chase ensued northwards, which was eventually called off due to unsafe traffic and weather conditions.

Later, at 11:40 am, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper located the stolen vehicle in Chillicothe, near Polk and Broadway streets. In a bid to escape, the suspect drove into a parking lot, however, the police strategically positioned their units at the exit, successfully stopping the vehicle as it tried to flee.

The suspect was detained under a 24-hour hold and is currently being held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.

In a related development, Sergeant Curtis Hays reported several additional burglaries and thefts in Chillicothe and Livingston County. The suspect in custody has been identified by the victims as the perpetrator in these incidents. Chillicothe police, along with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol, are continuing to gather evidence and investigate the series of crimes.

The name of the suspect has not been disclosed pending the filing of formal charges.