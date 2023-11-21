Audio: Fort Leonard Wood to host grand Thanksgiving feast for service members, retirees, Gold Star families, and veterans

(KTTN/Missourinet) – Fort Leonard Wood is set to host its annual Thanksgiving Day celebration on November 23, offering a festive meal across 10 Warrior restaurants for service members. Additionally, specific time slots and locations have been allocated for Department of Defense ID cardholders, Gold Star families, retirees, and their families.

Beverly Leggett, the Installation Food Program Manager, stated that plans are in place to serve over 12,000 meals during the lunch celebration and more than 30,000 meals throughout the day. The culinary spread will include 7,000 pounds of turkey, 1,500 pounds each of shrimp and prime rib, along with 2,000 assorted cakes and pies, complete with all traditional accompaniments.

Over 800 food-service employees are gearing up to prepare and serve this grand feast, alongside senior leadership. Leggett expressed pride in their efforts, comparing the Thanksgiving meal at Fort Leonard Wood to the “Super Bowl of Food Service.” She emphasized the unique experience for service members who will celebrate Thanksgiving away from their usual family setting but will still feel the warmth of a festive atmosphere.

The Thanksgiving Day meal for DOD ID cardholders, retirees, Gold Star families, and veterans with installation access will be available from 11:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Building 6111, located at 6111 Indiana Ave.

Building 3223 Warrior Restaurant near the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence NCO Academy, also known as Tony’s, will remain closed until the end of January 2024. However, the NCO Academy and Basic Officer Leader Course’s Thanksgiving meal will be served in Building 630, located at 5323 Colorado Ave., on November 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Building 630 will then close on Thanksgiving and reopen on November 27 for breakfast.

The Thanksgiving holiday meal rate is set at $11.20 for all visitors. Spouses and dependents of service members E-4 and below are eligible for a discounted holiday meal rate of $8.30.

Leggett expressed her gratitude for being part of an exceptional team at Fort Leonard Wood, lauding the dedication and excellence of the staff at each Warrior Restaurant. She noted the unwavering commitment of the workforce, consisting mainly of active military, DOD civilians, and contractors, in providing exceptional service.

Army Warrior Restaurant Assignments on Nov. 23:

Bldg. 653 (2nd Battalion, 48th Infantry Regiment): Closed for Thanksgiving lunch, open for regular breakfast and dinner.

Bldg. 754 (2nd Battalion, 10th Infantry Regiment): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bldg. 820 (1st Battalion, 48th Infantry Regiment): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bldg. 836 (3rd Battalion, 10th Infantry Regiment): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bldg. 908 (795th Military Police Battalion): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bldg. 930 (787th Military Police Battalion): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bldg. 1010 (169th and 554th Engineer Battalions): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bldg. 2105 (43rd Adjutant General Battalion): 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bldg. 1784 (Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps units): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bldg. 1792 (84th Chemical Battalion and 58th Transportation Battalion): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bldg. 6111 (6111 Indiana Ave.): 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Two dining rooms will be available at Building 6111 to accommodate DOD ID cardholders, retirees, Gold Star families, and veterans with installation access.