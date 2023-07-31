Obituary & Services: Delbert Ray Reeter

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Delbert Ray Reeter, age 83, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023, at his home.

Delbert was born the son of Rollie and Edna Vera (Akers) Reeter on May 12, 1940, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was a graduate of Jamesport High School in Jamesport, Missouri. He was a lifelong farmer. He was united in marriage to Joyce Maxwell on August 16, 1959, in Trenton, Missouri. They enjoyed 63+ years of marriage. She survives him and remains at the home.

He was a member of the Shelburne Baptist Church. He served on the Livingston County Road Board and ran the road grader for many years. Delbert was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce, of the home; two sons, Allen Reeter and wife, Christal, of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Andy Reeter of Chillicothe, Missouri; one daughter, Alisa Simpson, and husband, Jason, of Chillicothe, Missouri; one brother, Richard Reeter, and wife, Helen, of Chillicothe, Missouri; ten grandchildren: Ammie Wire (Bert), Amanda Nelson (Jake), Ashley Ewing (Brad), Clint Ratliff, Clayton Ratliff (Cassie), Casey Ratliff (Steffany), Jillian Simpson, Jacole Simpson, Josh Reeter (Macy), and Amber Carlson (Alex); and 15 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Wanda Hesler and husband, Donald, and Juanita Shafer and husband, Jim.

A visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601.

