Obituary & Services: Nancy Jean VanMeter

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Nancy Jean VanMeter, age 70, of Bethany, MO, passed away Saturday, July 29th, 2023, after a courageous and grace-filled battle with scleroderma for over 50 years.

Nancy, born April 16, 1953, in Port Lavaca, TX, was the first of 3 beloved children of Carl and Jeanie VanMeter. When Nancy was young, they moved to Bethany, MO, and she attended Bethany Elementary and graduated from South Harrison High School in 1972.

Nancy faced challenges in her life magnificently while at the same time always making others feel better along the way. Nancy was diagnosed with scleroderma at the age of 19, lived with only one kidney after she battled kidney cancer, then also had breast cancer. Her continually progressive loss of eyesight and hearing was due to a genetic finding of Usher’s syndrome. Yet, Nancy’s life was lived as an example of what a dedicated servant of God looks like. Throughout her life, she held an unwavering faith in God which she shared with those around her. Through it all, her eyes were always on the Lord.

In addition to being a dedicated daughter, sister, aunt, great aunt, and friend, Nancy loved baking, craft projects, sending celebratory cards to almost everyone dear to her (often including a piece of gum taped inside because Nancy had that extreme desire to give), and she LOVED teaching and working with children. She was a proud active lifetime member of the First Christian Church of Bethany, teaching Sunday School to the little children and a member of the Christian Women’s Fellowship. Nancy’s claim to fame was being selected to be in the movie “Ride With the Devil” starring Toby Maguire, Jewell, Skeet Ulrich, and many others that were filmed mostly in Pattonsburg, MO. And she loved absolutely anything and everything about Elvis.

She had the best laugh and sense of humor and an unforgettable smile. She gave the most sincere, huge hugs where it felt as if she never wanted to let go. She gave so much love to the people around her and always had a genuine concern for others. Most inspiring was the sincere love she had for her family and God.

Preceding her death were her father, Carl VanMeter, and her precious niece, Valerie VanMeter.

Survivors include her mother, Jeanie VanMeter; brother, Jerry (Donna) VanMeter, all from Bethany; sister, Carlene (Jon) Broce of Ft. Myers, Florida; 6 nieces and nephews: Jeremy VanMeter, Amber Parkhurst, Justine Cinotto, Jenna Pell, Haley VanMeter, and Jonathan Broce; and 8 great-nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 4, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church and/or Harrison County Hospice in care of Roberson Funeral Home, PO Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

Related