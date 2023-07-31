Rain a factor in two-vehicle collision on Highway 36 west of Utica

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A two-car accident occurred on Highway 36, approximately one mile west of Utica, on Monday morning at around 7:45 AM, resulting in one person sustaining minor injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene to investigate the collision.

According to the accident report filed by CPL. J.C. Gilliland (#415), the vehicles involved in the crash were a 2008 Chevrolet Colorado driven by Julie D. Gorham, 58, of Braymer, and a 2003 Dodge Ram driven by Walter J. Frazer, 57, of Weston, Missouri.

The collision happened as both vehicles were heading eastbound on Highway 36 during heavy rain. Due to the inclement weather, the driver of the Dodge Ram, Walter J. Frazer, could not see the Chevrolet Colorado ahead of him. In an attempt to avoid striking the Chevrolet, Frazer swerved to the left but ultimately collided with the rear of the Gorham vehicle.

As a result of the impact, the Chevrolet Colorado veered off the south side of the roadway, crashed down an embankment, and struck several trees before coming to a stop facing southeast on its wheels. On the other hand, the Dodge Ram traveled off the north side of the road and came to rest in the median, facing south on its wheels.

Gorham was wearing her seat belt, but sustained minor injuries in the crash and was transported by Chillicothe Ambulance to Hedrick Medical Center for medical attention.

Both vehicles suffered extensive damage in the collision and were towed by Gabrielsons Towing of Chillicothe.

