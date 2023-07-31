Obituary: Shirley Hobbs

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Shirley Hobbs of Trenton, MO, passed away on July 27th, 2023, at Sunnyview Nursing Home. Shirley was born on Feb. 26th, 1938, in Trenton, the only child of George and Ray Elda Oxley. After attending school, Shirley married John Gondringer and had three children: Steve, Chris, and Debbie. In 1973, Shirley remarried Don Hobbs, and they relocated to the Kansas City area, where she went to work for the Hyatt Regency in the banquet department. She loved her work as a server and decorator for banquets and parties. Being creative, she also purchased six different homes and spent countless hours restoring them. This was her passion.

After 24 years in the KC area, she moved to Colorado to work at the Denver Hyatt. Upon retirement, she relocated to Trenton to be near her children. She is survived by sons Steve (Tammy) Gondringer of Trenton, Chris (Nancy) of Alice Springs, Australia, and daughter Debbie (Mickey) Ralls of Trenton. Also surviving are three grandchildren: Cale (Melissa) Gondringer, Krista (Kasey) Bailey, and Lawson Ralls, all of Trenton, and seven great-grandchildren: Caleb, Josh, Abbi, Anna Gondringer, and Jesse, Noah, Ethan Bailey, and her much-loved dog Baxter.

She is to be cremated under the direction of Slater Neal Funeral Home. Private family services will be held at a later date at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Trenton, MO.

