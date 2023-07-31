Mercer Homecoming parade winners announced, along winners in various events

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The winners of the Mercer Homecoming Parade have been officially announced.

Mercer Methodist Church’s entry secured the top honor for the overall best of the show. Among the business entries, Wright Memorial Physicians Group and the Mercer County Clerk took first place. In the agriculture category, W-R Bickel Farms won the first position.

The Hometown Fuel Convenience store claimed first place for the parade theme. In the team of horses category, Kaimon and Bentlee West emerged victorious. The Mercer graduating class of 1973 secured first place among the community and organization entries.

A total of twelve teams participated in the cornhole tournament in Mercer. First place in the event went to Jeff and Jay Ferstle, while Justin and Cooper Johnson secured the second position.

The car show at Mercer witnessed 49 entries. Rodney Ewing received the prestigious Best of Show award. Awards were also presented in several individual categories.

The tractor show had winners, including Kade Johnson in two categories, Iryl Barnson, and Bill Bain in other categories.

Furthermore, the kiddie parade and pig wrestling competitions also saw winners across various age groups.

