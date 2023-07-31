Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests in north Missouri on Sunday, July 30, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported three arrests in Livingston and Shelby counties on Sunday, July 30, 2023, apprehending three individuals on various charges.

Livingston County Arrest:

On the evening of July 30, 2023, at approximately 10:06 PM, the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested Jeffrey S Greenslate, a 43-year-old male from Carrollton, Missouri. Greenslate faced two charges:

Careless and imprudent driving involving a crash. Driving while intoxicated (DWI) – alcohol.

The arrest occurred in Livingston County, and Jeffrey S Greenslate was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office. He was later released.

Shelby County Arrests:

Two arrests were made in Shelby County on the same day, July 30, 2023.

Keleah J Miles, a 19-year-old female from Overland Park, Kansas, was arrested at 4:25 PM. She was charged with the following offenses: Speeding 25 miles per hour or more over the limit.

Possession of marijuana, 10 grams or less.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Keleah J Miles was processed roadside by the authorities and subsequently released.

Matthew T Warfield, a 36-year-old male from Hannibal, Missouri, was arrested at 7:16 PM. He faced three felony warrants from Marion County related to dangerous drugs.

Warfield was taken into custody and was being held at the Shelby County Jail. According to the authorities, he is eligible for release on bond.

