Missouri Supreme Court appoints Matthew Krohn as interim Presiding Judge for the Third Circuit Court

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri Supreme Court has appointed Matthew Krohn of Princeton as the interim presiding Judge for the Third Circuit Court.

The appointment followed the recent death of Circuit Judge Thomas Alley of Bethany. The third circuit includes Grundy, Harrison, Mercer, and Putnam counties. Krohn has been the Associate judge in Mercer County since 2015. He was elected in November 2014 – re-elected twice. The interim tag remains until Governor Mike Parson makes an appointment.

(This article has been updated to correct the title to “Presiding Judge.”)

Related