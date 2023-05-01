Court news for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court for Friday, April 28, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Among cases, Friday, in Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court, Desmond Alexander Calton of Trenton pleaded guilty to March 10th charges of felony unlawful use by exhibiting a weapon and misdemeanor peace disturbance. On the felony charge, Calton was sentenced to four years with the Missouri Department of Corrections.

The Execution of the sentence was stayed and he was placed on five years of supervised probation. Conditions include he enter and successfully completing the mental health substance abuse program of the Salvation Army in Kansas City. For the misdemeanor, Calton was sentenced to 49 days in the county jail and given credit for time served.

Trenton resident Gary Swofford pleaded guilty to a March 5th felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. Swofford received seven years with the Missouri Department of Corrections, which was stayed in favor of five years of supervised probation. Swofford is to apply and successfully complete the third circuit court treatment program and donate $300 to the law enforcement restitution fund.

Gilman City resident Levi Wayne Wedgeworth pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree burglary in Grundy County for an incident on October 31st of last year. Wedgeworth was sentenced to two years with the corrections department. The court noted this term is consecutive with any sentences imposed in other cases.

Isileli Lolo Tuiaki of Trenton pleaded guilty to driving while his license was revoked or suspended as of March 18th. The imposition of sentence was suspended and the court followed the prosecutor’s recommendation of five years of supervised probation. Conditions include alcohol monitoring for 120 days.

Gallatin resident Austin Lane Parker pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree burglary on May 30th of 2021. The court followed the prosecutor’s recommendation in suspending the sentence and placed Parker on five years of supervised probation. Restitution was set at $712 and he’s to donate $300 to the law enforcement restitution fund.

A resident of Raytown, Anthony Michael Seward, pleaded guilty to one felony count and three misdemeanor counts stemming from December 23rd of last year. The court followed the prosecutor’s recommendation and placed Seward on five years of supervised probation for the felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident with property damage exceeding $1,000.

Conditions include restitution of $2,684, a $300 donation to the law enforcement restitution fund, and to enter and successfully complete a mental health substance abuse evaluation and follow all recommendations. On the charges of driving while revoked or suspended and two counts of making false reports, Seward was sentenced to seven days in the county jail and given credit for time served.

St. Joseph resident Tomas Nieves was sentenced to prison on three felony drug counts on May 27th of last year. These were seven years for delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a county jail; seven years for possession of a controlled substance synthetic cannabinoid; and four years for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. The sentences are concurrently served at the same time.

The court retains jurisdiction for 120 days. Nieves had pleaded guilty to the charges last July but did not appear for sentencing in the circuit court when scheduled in October.

Among probation violation hearings, Angel Maureen Stewart of Chillicothe admitted to a violation. Her probation, which the court ordered in January, was revoked. Stewart was sentenced to four years with the Missouri Department of Corrections on 1st-degree property damage; and four years on resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing creating a substantial risk to others. Both charges are from December 18th of last year. Execution of the sentences was suspended and Stewart was placed on five years supervised probation. Conditions include that she successfully complete the in-patient Compass health drug treatment program. Restitution was set at $4,075.

Spickard resident Bradley S Wilson admitted to a probation violation. The probation on a felony stealing charge was continued with the added condition that he complete the Salvation Army program in Kansas City and not physically be present in Grundy County during the term of probation. The theft of a vehicle was last July 30th.

Brandan Charles Bellamy of Trenton appeared in court for a hearing and admitted to a violation. The court said it will take disposition under advisement. Bellamy’s original charges from October of 2021 were attempted 1st-degree burglary and 1st-degree property damage.

John Ervin Peterson of Leavenworth Kansas, appeared for his court hearing and admitted to some of the probation violations but denied others. Disposition is scheduled during the May 11th session of circuit court. Peterson’s original charge was 1st degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

Trenton resident Cody James Burchett pled guilty last July and was placed on probation after prison sentences were announced but set aside. Online information says Burchett failed to appear for a court hearing Friday and a capias warrant has been issued. Probation was revoked until further order of the court. His original charges included resisting arrest detention or stop by fleeing creating a substantial risk to others, and driving while his license was revoked or suspended.

The court ordered capias warrants for the arrest of others who did not appear for probation violation hearings. They are Timothy Alexander Ledbetter of Trenton, Dylan Corey Williams of Trenton, and Kelsey Lea McCaughey of Milan. Probation for each was revoked until further order of the Grundy county circuit court.

Ledbetter and Williams have original charges of driving while revoked or suspended. McCaughey’s original charges involved possession of drugs and its paraphernalia.

