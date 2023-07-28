Missouri man indicted on murder-for-hire charge in 2011 St. Louis County death

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A man was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis Wednesday concerning a 2011 St. Louis County, Missouri homicide.

Michael Grady, 68, was indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Wednesday’s superseding indictment adds Grady to a 2021 indictment against Victoria Rena Williams, 65, that is still pending. Williams has pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and murder-for-hire.

The indictment accuses Williams of enlisting Grady’s help to find someone to murder Charles Harris III, who was fatally shot on Oct. 5, 2011. Williams and Harris were in a romantic relationship.

On Aug. 27, 2010, Williams started the application process for a $250,000 life insurance police for Harris, specifically asking if the policy would provide coverage if Harris was robbed and killed, the indictment says. Before and after she contacted the insurance company, she regularly was in phone contact with Grady, the indictment says.

The indictment says Williams and Grady discussed how to introduce the killers to Harris, later arranging for potential clients to meet Harris at his home on Oct. 5, 2011. Harris sold suits out of his home to people he knew or through trusted referrals.

After Harris’ death, Williams contacted the life insurance company to collect the proceeds of the insurance policy with Grady’s help, the indictment says. After Williams received $224,444 on Feb. 28, 2014, she obtained a cashier’s check for $110,000 payable to Grady’s wife that was primarily used for Grady’s benefit, the indictment says.

Williams received $175,762 from another insurance policy on April 25, 2014.

The St. Louis County Police Department and the FBI are investigating the case.

