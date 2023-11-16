Milan Ministerial Alliance spearheads “Adopt a Child” program for the holidays

The Milan Interfaith Food Pantry and Milan Ministerial Alliance are sponsoring a Sullivan County Adopt a Child program for the upcoming holiday season. This charitable program aims to assist low-income families with children up to the 12th grade.

Interested families are encouraged to fill out an application. Christina DeRyke, the spokesperson, emphasizes the confidentiality of the process. Community members can participate by adopting a child or a family, or through monetary donations. Adopters will receive detailed information, including clothing sizes and a wish list, to personalize their contributions.

Applications must be submitted by Nov. 22, while donation deadlines are set for Dec. 15. DeRyke, coordinating the donation drive, usually meets with families to hand-deliver the items.

For application forms or information on how to contribute, call Christina DeRyke at (660) 292-0032. Support the Sullivan County Adopt a Child program and make a difference in the Milan community.”