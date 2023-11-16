DWI charge leads to probation for Spickard resident

Local News November 16, 2023November 16, 2023 KTTN News
Underage Drinking and Driving DWI
A Spickard resident, Guy David Roberts, has been sentenced to probation following his court appearance on Tuesday in the associate division of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

Roberts admitted guilt to a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated (DWI) stemming from a Highway Patrol arrest on May 24. The court, in line with a plea agreement, withheld the imposition of a sentence. Consequently, Roberts will be under supervised probation for two years.

Court records indicate that Roberts contributed $100 to the law enforcement restitution fund. Additionally, he was responsible for a recoupment fee of $116 and the payment of court costs.

