Chillicothe man escapes injury in three-vehicle crash on Interstate 70

A three-vehicle accident occurred on Interstate 70 west of Grain Valley, in Jackson County, Missouri, on November 15, 2023, at 8:59 a.m. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the crash involved a 2020 International truck, a 2013 Volvo, and a 2008 Toyota Tacoma.

The accident happened as the International truck and Toyota Tacoma were slowing due to traffic congestion. The Volvo, driven by 47-year-old Matt S. Sotuyo from Chillicothe, Missouri, collided with the rear left side of the International truck, driven by 26-year-old Carlos D. Soto from Overland Park, Kansas. The Volvo then struck the rear of the Toyota Tacoma, driven by 68-year-old Denise A. Haye from Oak Grove, Missouri.

Following the impact, the International truck veered off the right side of the roadway and hit the guardrail. The Toyota Tacoma crashed into the median cables. The Volvo and the other two vehicles suffered total damage and were towed from the scene by Jackson County Tow.

Both Carlos D. Soto and Denise A. Haye were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision. The accident resulted in minor injuries for two individuals. Nineteen-year-old Jose L. Hernandez, a passenger in the International truck, and Denise A. Haye were both transported to Centerpoint Medical Center by Jackson County Ambulance District.

The Grain Valley Police Department assisted at the scene of the accident.