Evangelist Jim McNeil to speak at Melbourne Baptist Church Revival

The Melbourne Baptist Church will hold a revival next week. Evangelist Jim McNeil is scheduled to speak at services on Sunday morning, September 24, at 11 a.m. and from Sunday through Wednesday nights, September 24 through 27, at 7 p.m.

The Melbourne Baptist Church reports that McNeil has been an evangelist for more than 50 years. He is known for his dramatic character evangelism and has memorized much of the New Testament.

The events for each day are as follows: September 24 will include popcorn and a snack. September 25 will be Old Fashioned Night. September 26 will feature “Pack a Pew” and favorite songs. September 27’s revival service at the Melbourne Baptist Church will be Youth Night, and ice cream will be served.

