Grundy County Commissioner reports on progress of road and bridge work

Local News September 19, 2023September 19, 2023 KTTN News
Road Work
The Grundy County Road and Bridge Department is making strides in its ongoing efforts to improve county roads and bridges. Grundy County Commissioner Don Sager announced a series of repair and maintenance activities scheduled for this week.

Ongoing Repairs

  • Northeast 120th Street: A bridge approach is being repaired on September 19.
  • Northwest 102nd Street: Tubes are being replaced north of Brimson on September 19 and 20.

Completed Work

  • Southwest 86th Avenue: The Grundy County Road and Bridge Department has completed work, and the road has reopened to the public.
