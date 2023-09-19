Grundy County Commissioner reports on progress of road and bridge work

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Grundy County Road and Bridge Department is making strides in its ongoing efforts to improve county roads and bridges. Grundy County Commissioner Don Sager announced a series of repair and maintenance activities scheduled for this week.

Ongoing Repairs

Northeast 120th Street: A bridge approach is being repaired on September 19.

Northwest 102nd Street: Tubes are being replaced north of Brimson on September 19 and 20.

Completed Work

Southwest 86th Avenue: The Grundy County Road and Bridge Department has completed work, and the road has reopened to the public.

