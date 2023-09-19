Mystery author J. J. Clarke to speak at Livingston County Library

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Livingston County Library’s Writers’ Circle will welcome mystery and suspense author J. J. Clarke at a special program on September 28 at 6 p.m.

She will discuss her seven-year journey with Indie Publishing and provide vetted resources to help guide writers on their path. The library plans to live-stream the program on Facebook.

Clarke is locally known as Julie Johnson. She was born in Chillicothe and grew up reading stories by Mark Twain and Walt Disney.

Clarke’s award-winning Kate Anderson mystery series, which includes “Dared to Run,” “Dared to Fly,” and “Dared to Return,” is available for checkout at the library. The series can also be purchased from the author and at the Boji Stone Cafe in Chillicothe. A fourth installment, “Dared to Dream,” will soon be added to the library’s collection.

The Writers’ Circle typically meets at the Livingston County Library on the last Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. Group members discuss, share, and support one another.

Everyone is invited to attend the special program with J. J. Clarke on September 28.

