Downed electric line the cause of grass fire on Highway 190

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a grass fire at the intersection of Route A and Highway 190 last evening (Tuesday, 7:32 p.m.). The fire was caused by a downed electric line.

Upon arrival, the crews discovered approximately half an acre of grass and brush on fire. They utilized a utility vehicle to access the fire, then used approximately 100 gallons of water to extinguish it.

Farmer’s Electric Cooperative was contacted to remove the electric line from Highway 190. The Chillicothe Fire Department listed the Department of Transportation as the owner since the grass fire occurred on the highway right-of-way.

The department remained at the scene for 20 minutes Tuesday night

Related