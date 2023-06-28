Man from St. Joseph, walking down the middle of Highway 69, struck by driver from Cameron

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A man from St. Joseph, who was walking on Highway 69 in DeKalb County late last night (11:50 p.m. on Tuesday), was injured after being struck by a motor vehicle, according to the highway patrol.

The highway patrol identified the individual as 62-year-old Bobby Blair, who sustained serious injuries. He was transported by ambulance to Liberty Hospital.

A trooper reported that a 20-year-old named Ryan James from Cameron was driving north when his pickup truck collided with Blair. Blair was described as walking north in the middle of Highway 69. The accident occurred just north of the Cameron city limits.

