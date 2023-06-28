Brookfield man struck by vehicle on Highway 11 airlifted to Columbia

Local News June 28, 2023 KTTN News
A pedestrian from Brookfield was injured Tuesday night after being struck by an unidentified vehicle in Linn County.

The individual, identified as 43-year-old Bradley Clapp, sustained serious injuries and was initially transported by ambulance to Pershing Memorial Hospital and later airlifted via a medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia.

The vehicle involved was traveling southbound on Highway 11 when it collided with Clapp. The vehicle then left the scene. The incident occurred one mile north of Brookfield at approximately 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

