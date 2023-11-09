Collision with deer on Highway 63 leads to injuries for two

A collision involving a deer on Highway 63 one mile north of Moberly resulted in injuries for two Kirksville women early this morning. Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that at approximately 6:30 a.m., a 2018 Toyota Camry struck a deer in the roadway.

The driver, 30-year-old Brittney L. Selzer from Kirksville, Missouri, was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. The vehicle, which suffered extensive damage, was towed from the scene by Still Towing.

Passenger Cadence J. Billington, also 29 and from Kirksville, sustained minor injuries despite wearing a seat belt. She was transported to Women and Children’s Hospital in Columbia for treatment.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.