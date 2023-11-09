Collision with deer on Highway 63 leads to injuries for two

Local News November 9, 2023November 9, 2023 Digital Correspondent
Accident deer crash news graphic
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

A collision involving a deer on Highway 63 one mile north of Moberly resulted in injuries for two Kirksville women early this morning. Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that at approximately 6:30 a.m., a 2018 Toyota Camry struck a deer in the roadway.

The driver, 30-year-old Brittney L. Selzer from Kirksville, Missouri, was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. The vehicle, which suffered extensive damage, was towed from the scene by Still Towing.

Passenger Cadence J. Billington, also 29 and from Kirksville, sustained minor injuries despite wearing a seat belt. She was transported to Women and Children’s Hospital in Columbia for treatment.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.

Post Views: 116
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.