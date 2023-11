A Veterans Day ceremony is scheduled for Trenton High School and Middle School on November 10, 2023. The event, dedicated to honoring local veterans, will take place in the THS gymnasium at 8:30 a.m.

Attendees can expect performances by the school choirs and a special slideshow presentation commemorating the service of veterans. The ceremony will conclude with a cookie reception, allowing students, staff, and community members to express their gratitude towards the veterans.