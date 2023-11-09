Unionville gains new trucks thanks to USDA grant

U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development and Missouri State Director Kyle Wilkens announced a $75,100 Community Facility Direct Grant to the City of Unionville. Rural Development’s investment will be used to purchase two bucket trucks, a maintenance truck, and attachments.

“We often take for granted clean streets, working electricity, and running water, but it takes a lot of manpower and effort. If we don’t have the proper equipment, these basic things in our lives can get interrupted,” Wilkens said. “USDA Rural Development is excited to partner with the City of Unionville to purchase equipment that will make the city a better place to live, work, and enjoy their community.”

This equipment enables tree trimming to ensure the safe passage of vehicles on city streets, utility purposes, hauling material, and debris, along with many miscellaneous jobs essential to the citizens of Unionville. The city maintains its streets, electricity, water, and sewer. This equipment is necessary to keep departments running safely and to provide uninterrupted service to the residents of Unionville. The city is responsible for providing essential community services to nearly 2,000 citizens of Unionville.