Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Thursday, November 16, 2023

The Chillicothe Police Department has released a report detailing activities undertaken on November 16, 2023.

Here is an account of the day’s events:

At 12:16 a.m., an officer conducted a pedestrian check in the 1500 block of Third Street. The situation was assessed as safe.

At 8:28 a.m., an individual with an active warrant voluntarily surrendered at the police department, posted bond, and was subsequently released.

Officers responded at 9:23 a.m. to a report of damaged power lines in the 300 block of Park Lane, where traffic signals at Park Lane and Washington were out. Municipal Utilities were promptly notified for repairs.

A loose dog was reported at 11:19 a.m. in the vicinity of E. Herriman and Paul Street. The Animal Control officer, however, could not locate the animal.

Following a non-injury two-vehicle crash at Polk and Washington Street at 11:23 a.m., officers decided that no formal report was necessary.

Throughout the day, officers and Animal Control officers handled various calls from residents seeking assistance or information.

At 1:02 p.m., officers dispatched to Gravesville Park found no evidence of the reported disturbance.

Subsequent activities included assisting Emergency Services, responding to parking complaints, and investigating a leaving-the-scene crash in the 1000 block of Graves Street, resulting in the suspect’s arrest and citation.

Officers also engaged in evidence recovery and assisted citizens with legal and safety concerns at the police department.

A stop light malfunction reported at 6:22 p.m. led to coordinated repairs with MODOT, with officers managing traffic control during the process.