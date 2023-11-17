Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Thursday, November 16, 2023

The Chillicothe Police Department has released a report detailing activities undertaken on November 16, 2023.
Here is an account of the day’s events:
- At 12:16 a.m., an officer conducted a pedestrian check in the 1500 block of Third Street. The situation was assessed as safe.
- At 8:28 a.m., an individual with an active warrant voluntarily surrendered at the police department, posted bond, and was subsequently released.
- Officers responded at 9:23 a.m. to a report of damaged power lines in the 300 block of Park Lane, where traffic signals at Park Lane and Washington were out. Municipal Utilities were promptly notified for repairs.
- A loose dog was reported at 11:19 a.m. in the vicinity of E. Herriman and Paul Street. The Animal Control officer, however, could not locate the animal.
- Following a non-injury two-vehicle crash at Polk and Washington Street at 11:23 a.m., officers decided that no formal report was necessary.
- Throughout the day, officers and Animal Control officers handled various calls from residents seeking assistance or information.
- At 1:02 p.m., officers dispatched to Gravesville Park found no evidence of the reported disturbance.
- Subsequent activities included assisting Emergency Services, responding to parking complaints, and investigating a leaving-the-scene crash in the 1000 block of Graves Street, resulting in the suspect’s arrest and citation.
- Officers also engaged in evidence recovery and assisted citizens with legal and safety concerns at the police department.
- A stop light malfunction reported at 6:22 p.m. led to coordinated repairs with MODOT, with officers managing traffic control during the process.
- The evening concluded with support provided to Probation and Parole at 8:40 p.m.
In addition to these incidents, officers conducted traffic stops, and business checks, and responded to a total of 88 calls for service.