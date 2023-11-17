Obituary: Philip Adolph Mueller

Philip Adolph Mueller, 78, of Jamesport, MO (formerly of Madison Lake, MN), passed away Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at his home.

He was born on November 23, 1944, in Mankato, Minnesota, the son of Harold L. and Ina (Pherson) Mueller.

Philip loved raising horses. He enjoyed hunting, quiet country living, and bird watching, and was an AA member for 44 years, where he found joy in encouraging others.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Joyce and Audrey.

Philip is survived by his brother, Louis Mueller, of Jamesport, MO; sister, Gloria (Rich) Fernandez, of Novato, CA; companion, Karen Melchior, of the home; nephews, Brian Mueller, Kevin Mueller, Drew Fernandez; and niece, Kathy Mueller.

Philip has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Jamesport, MO.

There are no scheduled services. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Jamesport Memorial Cemetery, Jamesport, MO. Memorials may be made to Comfort Care Hospice in care of Roberson Funeral Home, 503 S. Broadway, Jamesport, MO 64648.