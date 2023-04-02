Chillicothe Fire Department responds to smoke at a home on Sunset Avenue

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to smoke coming out of a fiber optic unit and smoke in a house on the afternoon of March 31st.

Captain Tracy Bradley reports that, upon arrival at 1030 Sunset Avenue, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from a plugged-in unit for fiber optic.

She says firefighters removed sheetrock, and they found insulation burning. They removed a two-by-two-foot area of siding from the outside. Insulation was removed and taken outside. A ventilation fan was used to remove smoke from the home.

Bradley says the resident, identified as Linda Blakemore, told firefighters that Zito had been at the residence earlier in the day placing a fiber optic unit inside the home. The resident said she told the technician she thought she smelled something, but the technician reportedly said it was the company’s equipment. The smoke smell got stronger after the technician left, so she opened doors and windows.

Zito was contacted, and the company arrived back on the scene. Chillicothe Municipal Utilities was also contacted.

The Chillicothe Fire Department was at the scene for about 45 minutes.

Related